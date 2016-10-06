Former Tata Sports and Social Club could have new occupants

A FORMER sports and social club could become the latest branch of a charitable organisation.

A planning application has been submitted for the conversion of the former Tata Sports and Social Club on Rowley’s Drive in Shotton to become an office and storage space used by the Flintshire branch of Care and Repair North East Wales.

The organisation is an independent home improvement agency which is the result of an amalgamation between Flintshire and Wrexham Care and Repair in 2015.

In April, Tata Steel confirmed it would no longer finance the sports and social club, resulting in its closure.

The club was built more than 50 years ago and is the home of sports clubs including Shotton Steel RFC.

The steel company said in January that as the club continued to make a loss, the company was no longer willing to support it financially.

It is thought the ongoing uncertainty over Tata’s UK businesses is a major obstacle in terms of a leasing arrangement and the company is seeking an alternative solution which can be managed locally.

A spokesman told the Leader earlier this year: “While the clubhouse is closing, sporting facilities will remain open to users. Negotiations are ongoing with a third party exploring possible solutions and we are confident we will reach an agreement in the near future.”

According to documents submitted to Flintshire Council with the planning application, the change of use would include “community based activities – both social and sport related and offices for existing charity.”

Notice of Flintshire Care and Repair's intentions was submitted to landowners Tata Steel on August 15.

In 2005, Flintshire Care and Repair became an independent organisation with charitable status, while Wrexham remained under the Governance of TY Glas a subsidiary of Pennaf Housing Association.

The club was built initially as a private centre for steelworks staff.

As well as the rugby club, the Rowley’s Drive site is also home to Tata Steel Shotton Cricket Club and Deeside Ramblers as well as being the venue for private functions including wedding receptions and parties.

The building requires significant renovations and upgrades to the tune of thousands of pounds.