Saltney’s youth centre is latest target as arsonists strike

A SALTNEY councillor has been left ‘saddened’ after a fire was started outside the town’s youth centre.

It is thought the arsonists struck overnight on Saturday, some time after 9pm, following a fundraising event at the centre.

The fire service were called out to extinguish the blaze.

This comes after a family run ambulance response vehicle was damaged on September 7, which caused anger among people in Saltney.

Veronica Gay, councillor for Saltney Town Council Stonebridge ward, described what could have happened if the fire had spread as “unthinkable”.

She said: “It seems we’ve got a little arsonist on our hands. Why the youth club and the town have to suffer this I just don’t know, it’s so sad. If the fire had taken hold in some way, it’s not worth thinking about what could have happened.

“I just don’t understand it. I just think it’s so worrying and we don’t even know who these people are who are putting so much effort into destroying things and putting so much effort into doing bad. Why not do something good instead and get something good back?”

Veronica listed some of the ongoing issues with anti-social behaviour in Saltney, which include car tyres being let down, fires being started, eggs being thrown at the community centre and the football club dugout being damaged repeatedly.

“It’s such a ridiculous thing, and I know that someone, somewhere, knows something about it. Saltney is a lovely place and people should not be living in fear because of these anti-social activities.”

“The youth centre is used so much, with the youth club three times a week and taekwondo classes and lots of other things, there are so many activities going on and people are doing these things, I just don’t know.”

Dan Hughes, a community support officer for North Wales Police in Saltney has said previously: “We are aware of the problem with anti-social behaviour in Saltney and have various patrols in place, the latest issuing dispersal notices to offending youths.”

Cllr Gay said she has contacted Mr Hughes regarding having CCTV installed outside the youth centre. CCTV has been used effectively in other areas in Saltney.

Mr Hughes said: “We have been working closely with Cheshire Police as Saltney crosses into Chester, and we have found the CCTV systems which were introduced about six months ago to be extremely helpful in dealing with problems in the area.

“With the dispersal orders, additional patrols and CCTV, it means we are slowly being able to identify the offenders and tackle the problem.”