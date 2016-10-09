Mother's pride that her teenage son's legacy lives on one year after tragic A483 death

A mother has spoken of her pride that her teenage son’s legacy continues to live on in the community, a year on since his sad death.

Newtown's Kalun Longman was 16 when he died on the A483 near Llanymynech on October 6, 2015 after his moped was in collision with a van.

Thursday marks a year since his death and his mother, Jessica, spoke to the County Times about what has happened in the last year and how her family is coping with the loss.

She said: “It is still very raw for the whole of the family. I just can’t believe it has been a year really.

“His friends are still keeping his name going, it is really, really nice.

“They come up to the house at least once a week and that’s nice, it helps make things easier.

“People talk about kids in a negative way, but for children of 15, 16 and 17 they have been amazing.”

Since the death of the Wrexham college student, a host of fundraising activities have taken place in his memory and to raise money for two charities.

One being Wales Air Ambulance and the other is Pitt Hopkins, a charity recently set up relating to Pitt Hopkins Syndrome, a rare genetic syndrome.

A family friend’s young child had the syndrome and was only the fifth person in the UK to be diagnosed.

A UK charity offering advocacy to families and a chance to meet doctors researching the disease has been set up, and the money raised in memory of Kalun is now going towards the cause.

In the last year, fundraising events have seen a football match at Latham Park between his friends, a bingo night which raised £400, and a non-school uniform day at Newtown High School which raised £1,000.

Also planned is another football match and fun day at Latham Park on October 22, and Jessica will be part of a group of nine taking on a skydive.

She added: “It is keeping his legacy going really, and keeping his name in the community.

“We are having prizes for events sent through to us which is really nice.

“And it is what Kalun would have wanted, he liked being the centre of attention, so he would have enjoyed everything like this.

“We went to Sailsbury for the skydive a few weeks ago, and I’ve felt so ill in my life.

“We couldn’t do it on the day because it was too windy, so it will be in a couple of weeks.

“The charities the money is going to are great, and with the Pitt Hopkins one it is nice to raise awarness for it through these events for Kalun, because not a lot of people know what it is.”