Gary Mills admits it 'made a nice change' for Wrexham AFC to be applauded off against Lincoln City

GARY MILLS admits it ‘made a nice change’ to see his side applauded off the pitch following their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Lincoln City.

Wrexham lost their unbeaten home record on Tuesday night but the fans were clearly happier with the effort levels and display than they had been in recent matches, after the Reds were booed from The Racecourse pitch following fixtures against Sutton United and Chester.

“That was great to see from the supporters,” Mills said.

“Look, I’m not going to stand here and hide when we’ve not performed to the level I expect or I want. I know the supporters are frustrated and I recognise that.

“I thought we performed well at Boreham Wood and we emulated that against Lincoln.

“You’ve got to take your chances and we needed to take one in that first 20 minutes. It ended up costing us because they took theirs. The players did their jobs and sometimes you know what this game is like, you don’t get what you deserve sometimes.

“So the supporters have seen the players giving everything like they did against Lincoln, and they stayed and clapped the players off at full-time. It made a nice change for myself and my players.”

On the second-half tackle on Shaun Harrad in the area which referee Sam Allison waved away, Mills said: “It looked a penalty, a stonewall penalty, but the referee is the only one in the ground who didn’t think it was. Unfortunately it’s his opinion that matters.”

Mills has been delighted by the attitude of young midfielder Jordan Evans, who asked to be released from international duty by Wales under 21s in order to keep his place in Wrexham’s starting line-up and produced a man-of-the-match display.

“Jordan said to me last week he wanted to stay at Wrexham and he wanted to play,” he revealed.

“It is a big thing from him not to go and play for the Welsh under 21 side but he was adamant he wanted to stay as he felt the club needs to stick together right now.

“At first Wales said no but he kept asking and explained Wrexham needed him more. It’s cost him a cap but all credit to him and he’s come out and picked up a man of the match award which pleases me the most.

“He’s growing into the position and getting better all the time.”

Mills added: “We felt we needed to firm it up a bit in there, Kai has gone in at the back so Hamza has come into midfield and done well. He wins his fair share of the ball, wins plenty of headers and gives us a threat going forward as he showed by his goal.

“So there’s pleasing aspects to both our last two performances but unfortunately we’ve only won one of them.”