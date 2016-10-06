Mold mum jailed after lying to the police about her own family

A MOTHER has been jailed after a court heard how she made a series of false complaints to the police about her own family.

Tina Jenson, 50, rang the police and made untrue claims against her own adult son and daughter after the breakdown of her own marriage.

Mold Crown Court heard prosecution claims she made 19 complaints to the police since February including that she had been assaulted, threatened and verbally abused – mainly by her son.

Police launched a detailed investigation and discovered from phone and CCTV evidence that her claims were simply false.

Jenson, of Milford Street in Mold, admitted a charge of perverting the course of justice and she was jailed for 12 months and a five-year restraining order was made under which she is not to contact her son and daughter in any way.

Prosecutor Emalyne Downing told the court the false claims led to the son being arrested on three occasions and he had got so down that he felt suicidal.

The daughter, when told of the false claims against her, cried for hours.

Judge Geraint Walters said the defendant had led a blameless life and when she was in a relationship, with a home involving her children, she was a perfectly decent, law-abiding woman.

Then came the separation from her partner and her children and everything she had valued was gone.

It was not for him to decide the rights or wrongs of that and no doubt it was a complex issue, he said.

“But the few roots you had were severed,” he said.

She had been candid enough to admit she embarked upon a campaign of harassment and contacted the police on a large number of occasions.

“You wanted to hurt them bad,” he said.

She knew the allegations would be taken seriously by the police.

“What you knew, and they did not, was that the allegations were untrue,” the judge told her.

“You hold a huge degree of anger. You are going to have to tackle that.

“You cannot begin to turn your life around until you tackle that anger that has been boiling inside you.”

It caused a great deal of hurt to anyone who was falsely accused of something.

Her health issues needed to be tackled and the judge said he was pleased Jenson was tackling the underlying difficulties while in prison.

“If you can do that, then maybe you can turn your life around,”he said. “I don’t know whether at some stage you will find yourself able, when well, to say sorry for what happened.”

“That might go some way to undo the hurt that you have caused.”

Jenson had a long way to go on her release but the one thing she had to promise herself was that she must stop behaving in the way that she had.

“If you can pull all that off, there may be bridges that can be built,” he said.

The prosecutor said Jenson’s lies had a devastating effect on her son.

The court heard how it had affected his mental health, he had lost his relationship and his accommodation and was now living in a hostel.

In a victim impact statement, he told how he felt isolated and suicidal after being arrested on three occasions.

He had also attended a police station a fourth time for a voluntary interview.

The man said he had been left stressed, agitated and feeling very low and actually attempted suicide at one stage but was helped by the police.

Defending barrister Andrew Green said the prosecution accepted there was some background.

“It is a sad case involving the breakdown of a family and the fallout from that,” he said.

It involved wasted police time and Jenson’s actions caused a great deal of anxiety, stress and inconvenience.

Such offences interfered with the justice system and diverted resources from where they were needed.

But she had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and there was no question her mental health had suffered quite significantly in recent years, he said.

Jenson was now in a stable regime at Styall Prison where she felt safe and secure.

She was working in the laundry each day and the certificates she had achieved would hold her in good stead on her release.

The defendant looked upon her period in custody as a positive experience, said Mr Green.

Inspector Jon Bowcott said Tina Jenson created a huge demand on North Wales Police and other professionals within Flintshire.

“While we will always do our utmost to help those in need and work with partners to support people in genuine need, those such as Christina who make false reports not only leave themselves liable to significant consequences through the courts but also for others who we are unable to help due to time being spent investigating false or malicious reports.

“The sentence she has received will hopefully act as a deterrent to others who are tempted to make such reports for their own ends,” he said.