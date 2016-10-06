Residents in Wrexham on a mission to keep their village tidy

A GROUP of volunteers have taken it upon themselves to keep their community clean and tidy.

The Caru’n Pentrefi (Love our Villages) volunteer group will hold its next clean up at Pontfadog and Dolywern on October 29.

Group secretary Helen Crossley said the group was formed about two years ago when villagers noticed some services were not being performed.

“Verges weren’t being cut, hedges weren’t being cut back and signs were mucky so we decided to take it on as a community group,” she said.

The group holds regular clean ups during the year, mainly in Pontfadog

and Dolywern.

Mrs Crossley said that Keep Wales Tidy has supported the group and added: “We’ve had amazing support from Glyntraian Community and lots of local people and businesses.

“It’s been really good, and now with we have got a new children’s park the village is really looking spick and span, so we’re pleased.”

Fiona Futcher, clerk to Glyntraian Community Council, said the authority had provided grants to the group and she added: “They do a fantastic job keeping everywhere clean and tidy.”

The group’s annual meeting will be held at the Swan Inn, Pontfadog, on November 14, at 7pm.