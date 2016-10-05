Special constable's 'quick-thinking' saves life of man unconscious on Wrexham street

A SPECIAL Constable’s quick thinking helped save the life of a man who was found unresponsive on a street in Wrexham.

Whilst out on foot patrol, Special Constable Andy Edwards and his two PC colleagues received a call that a man was unconscious at the bus station on Lord Street.

Upon arrival the officers found the man but were unable to get any response.

They called 999 for an ambulance and the operator instructed the officer to start immediate chest compressions.

Special constable Edwards started to carry out CPR and was told to continue until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics quickly attended and the man was given vital medicine when he regained consciousness. He was then taken to hospital to be further treated.

The paramedics thanked special constable Edwards for his assistance and said he had helped save a life.

The man in question was believed to have taken a substance which caused him to stop breathing. He is now said to be recovering well.

Wayne Davies, locality manager for Wrexham and Flintshire for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We would like to thank Special Constable Edwards for his quick-thinking actions, which gave this man the best possible chance of survival.

“In an emergency, every second counts and knowing first-aid techniques such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is so useful, especially in a life-threatening situation, and we would urge everyone to familiarise themselves with what they can do.

“We extend our thoughts and best wishes to the gentleman who fell ill and hope he makes a full recovery.”

Commenting on special constable Edwards’ actions, North Wales Police special constabulary chief officer Mark Owen said: “It was fantastic to learn that SC Edwards had been instrumental in assisting to save a life in this way.

“The Special Constabulary is now an important part of North Wales Police and I have no doubt that the top quality first aid training he received as part of his training to become a Special Constable will have made a big difference in the way he acted and the positive outcome in this case.”

