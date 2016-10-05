Llangollen's Wild Pheasant hotel is sold with major revamp now in pipeline

A BUYER has been found for a hotel which closed earlier this year due to health and safety concerns.

Everbright Lodge Ltd has bought the Wild Pheasant Hotel in Llangollen, which closed in August with the loss of 45 jobs.

Administrators Duff and Phelps said the company, which also owns Rossett Hall Hotel in Rossett, is planning a “major refurbishment programme” at the property.

Everbright Lodge Ltd were advised on the acquisition by hotel turnaround and management specialists Onecall Hospitality Ltd, which will operate it on the company’s behalf.

Steve Muncaster, managing director of Duff and Phelps, said: “We acted quickly in order to stabilise the situation at The Wild Pheasant Hotel and we’re pleased we were able to successfully and quickly complete a sale of the assets.

“Under the new ownership of Everbright Lodge Ltd and their investment plans, we’re sure that this popular hotel is well positioned to reopen and resume trading.”