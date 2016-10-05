Outrage as man is seen using metal detector while digging near graves in Flintshire cemetery

A MAN seen digging in a graveyard while using a metal detector has sparked outrage in a community.

Community leaders have reacted with anger after hearing reports that the man was seen using a metal detector and digging near graves in Bagillt Cemetery.

Residents are now being urged to contact the police and council if they spot anyone carrying out such an act in the graveyard.

Bagillt councillor Mike Reece said: “I think it is an outrage that people are going around the old graves with metal detectors and digging around there.

“The last place we want people to go with metal detectors is somewhere like this with old graves.

“This is a place of rest.”

An incident where somebody was spotted at the graveyard with the metal detector was reported to the authorities last month.

Cllr Reece added: “This is a place for the bereaved.

“This is somewhere where we do not want anything happening with a metal detector.

“There are plenty of other places to go with one around the area.”

The site of the cemetery, located on New Brighton Road in Bagillt, also includes an ancient chapel of rest.

The chapel is used as a place of quiet contemplation for visitors to the cemetery.

Harvey Mitchell, Streetscene manager at Flintshire Council, said: “We received a report from a local resident about a man using a metal detector in Bagillt Cemetery on September 20 and cemetery staff across the county have been made aware of this incident.

“Such activities are not allowed in our cemeteries and no permissions have been issued.

“The council would ask members of the public to report any future incidents of this type to both the police and the council.”