Former pupil at Saltney high school has now become its new headteacher

A FORMER student from a Saltney high school has returned to become the new head teacher.

St David’s High School has appointed Craig Burns, 39, who attended the school as a pupil until 1995, as their new head.

He grew up in Saltney Ferry and attended Saltney Ferry CP School before moving onto St David’s to complete his GCSEs and A Levels in English, religious studies and business studies.

Mr Burns then moved to Gloucestershire in 1995 to read for a degree in English and Religious Studies, a PGCE in Secondary Education as well as a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership.

He has a wealth of experience, including school inspector training, and has taught in five different comprehensive schools.

Mr Burns said: “It is a real privilege to be the school’s new headteacher. I am over the moon to be returning to the school and returning home to be closer to family.”

Over 20 members of Craig’s family have attended the school since it opened in 1957, one being his younger brother who is the dealer principal at Evans Halshaw in Bretton. “Raising standards across the board is a key area of focus for the school,” said Mr Burns.

Mr Burns wants to see students engaging more independently

in their learning and has plans

to introduce a new student leadership model, including a

new rewards system, encouraging all young people to get involved and contribute positively to

their community.

In his introductory meeting to staff and his assemblies with students, Mr Burns outlined how important it is for the school to ‘be the best they can be every day’.

His plans for the future revolve around being focused on ‘great teaching and great learning’, keeping everyone’s focus on individual children achieving their maximum potential.

“I am dedicated to improving the life chances of all young people and want everyone to have high aspirations for themselves and the community. There is a lot to do but, by working in partnership, we will work towards our goal of becoming an outstanding, first choice school for all,” Mr Burns added.

St David’s will be holding

their annual open evening tomorrow where Mr Burns will welcome parents at 6pm in the main hall.

The school’s open morning is on Friday, but parents and their children are welcome to visit at any other time, by appointment.