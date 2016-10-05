Car owners in Wrexham alerted after spate of break-ins and key thefts

POLICE have issued safety advice after a spate of break-ins.

Following a number of burglaries across the Wrexham area in recent weeks, in which car keys were stolen from properties and vehicles subsequently taken, new guidelines have been issued by officers in an attempt to help people keep their homes secure and their belongings safe.

Det Chief Insp Neil Harrison said: “In recent weeks we have seen an increase in the number of burglaries in the Wrexham area where properties have been targeted, car keys stolen and vehicles taken.

“We are working extremely hard and committing significant resources to address this increase, but I would urge the public to ensure that they secure their properties and that any car keys are secured out of sight.”

He added: “Around this time of year we see an increase in burglaries due to it getting darker earlier and offenders use this to their advantage.”

Anybody who has witnessed such an incident is urged to contact North Wales Police using the new live chat service at http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively, call Wrexham Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers Wales anonymously on 0800 555 111.