Police found drink-driver at his parents’ home after late night crash in Pantasaph

A MAN who was over the drink drive limit hit a stone wall and his car ended up on its roof.

Eliot Roberts-Singleton, 28, was able to climb out of the damaged car through a broken window following the crash at Pantasaph.

The scientific analyst who had never been in trouble before was traced to his parents’ home in Pentre Halkyn where he provided a positive breath test.

Roberts-Singleton, of Bryn Derw in Flint, admitted driving with 57 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath compared to the legal limit of 35.

He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £280 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, told Flintshire magistrates’ court at Mold that police transporting a prisoner came across a black Citroen car on its roof at 2am on September 18 at Ffordd Mynachlog in Pantasaph.

There was no one inside, the air bag had been deployed and there was blood in the vehicle.

Following enquiries the defendant, the registered keeper, was traced to his parents’ home in Pentre Halkyn.

He admitted being the driver and in interview told how he had stayed at a friend’s home at Afonwen that night.

But in the early hours he decided he wanted to wake up in his own bed and decided to drive.

He had no explanation for the collision and said the car seemed to slide off the road.

In shock, he walked to Pentre Halkyn and was having a shower because of his injuries when the police arrived.

He had consumed alcohol, had a meal, had been to sleep and he wrongly believed that sufficient time had elapsed and that he would be under the limit.

Fortunately no one else was involved and no one had been hurt.

References showed that he was held in high regard and he worked as an analytical scientist.