Wrexham AFC 1 Lincoln City 2: How the players rated

WREXHAM'S unbeaten home run came to an end last night at The Racecourse as Lincoln City emerged as 2-1 winners.

Here's how the Reds players rated:

SHWAN JALAL: Made one superb save at 0-0 but beaten twice before the break. 6/10

MARK CARRINGTON: Caught out on a few occasions when Lincoln pressed. 6

KAI EDWARDS: Did okay in the centre of defence but didn’t pick up Waterfall for the opening goal. 6

CURTIS TILT: Another commanding performance, is having an excellent first season at this level. 7

SEAN NEWTON: A presence going forward on the left and put in a good shift. 6

ROB EVANS: Some good touches but taken off early in the second half. 6

HAMZA BENCHERIF: Did a good job as the holding midfielder and scored his first Wrexham goal. 7

JORDAN EVANS: Was involved in a lot of good things, particularly in the first half, and had a decent game. 7

PAUL RUTHERFORD: Worked hard in Wrexham’s front three without having any chances. 6

TYLER HARVEY: Didn’t make the same kind of impact as he did at the weekend, had a quieter game. 6

JOHN ROONEY: Supplied some decent balls but unable to add to Saturday’s goal. 6

REPLACEMENTS

CALLUM POWELL: Promising moments. 5

SHAUN HARRAD: Should have been awarded a stonewall penalty. 5