Wrexham cat owner abandoned pet for several days after threats from her partner

A WOMAN found guilty of neglecting her pet cat for several days had left the house because of threats from her former partner, a court heard.

Jacqueline Chantelle Sampson, 20, of Daniels Drive in Ruabon, had previously been found guilty in her absence at Wrexham Magistrates Court of failing to ensure the needs of the black cat, called Cuddles, were met by providing adequate care and supervision.

She was also found guilty of failing to provide an adequate diet, including fresh water.

Glen Murphy, for the RSPCA, told a sentencing hearing an RSPCA inspector went to the house on April 21 to assist police.

Cuddles was said to be in a “normal” condition and while police had fed him before the inspector arrived, she could not see any food or water left for the cat by the owner.

There was a litter tray in the house with wet paper but not litter and Cuddles appeared still to be hungry as he was licking rubbish.

The inspector decided to leave and see if the owner would return and, as police had to force entry, the door lock was changed and a notice left informing the owner of how to get a copy of the key.

Sampson agreed over the phone to sign over Cuddles to the RSPCA on April 25.

RSPCA staff put food through the letterbox each day in the intervening period.

It was a “shortish period of neglect”, Mr Murphy said, and Sampson had no previous convictions.

Brian Matthews, defending, said Sampson had been living at the property with her partner. He was wanted by the police and had “absented himself from the premises”, Mr Matthews added.

Before he left, Sampson’s partner threatened her and “she was obliged to leave the property” and had gone to stay with a friend in Wrexham “for fear of her own personal safety”.

Sampson did not appear at the trial and a warrant was issued for her arrest, leading to her appearing in custody at the sentencing hearing.

Mr Matthews said she had not received notification of the trial or the warrant, and this had been a problem with other important correspondence at the address.

The cat was hungry but of a good weight, Mr Matthews said, and there was no evidence of mistreatment “beyond the absence of arrangements for the cat to be tended to”.

The court heard Sampson did go back to the property on April 24.

Magistrates’ chairman Jerry O’Keefe told Sampson: “What we have heard amounts to cruelty. I understand the background but it’s cruelty.”

No disqualification order was made as the court heard Sampson had no intention of owning another animal.

Sampson was fined £50 and ordered to pay costs of £500 and a £30 surcharge.