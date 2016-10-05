A FLINT family got dragged into a dispute nothing to do with them and two of their vehicles were burnt in an arson attack on the drive of their home.

But then the son of the family, who has mental health problems, tried to put a stop to it and went around to the home of his uncle and aunt, Daniel and Jane Burns, on a BMX bike and poured petrol through the letter box.

He also struck a car belonging to his uncle with the bike and caused damage.

Peter Goronwy John Williams, 22, of Northop Road, Flint, admitted damage and a public order offence when he appeared at Flintshire magistrates’ court at Mold yesterday.

District judge Gwyn Jones sent the case for sentence to the crown court because Williams was in breach of a suspended sentence for burglary at the time.

The court heard Williams and his parents were now under police protection and may have to move to a new area and have a new identity because of the continuing dispute.

The court heard the dispute was alleged to involve the defendant’s cousin Epithany and a drugs ring in the Middle East.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson told how at 6.45am on September 20, the defendant’s father was the victim of an arson attack when two cars on his driveway were set alight.

The father, alerted by a passer-by, called the police, but when officers arrived he said his son had already left with a petrol can and asked them to stop him before he did something stupid.

Daniel Burns told police how he could smell petrol at his home that morning and found that a substance had been poured through the letter box.

His car had also been damaged and had dents to the bonnet and wing.

A few days earlier his wife had received a threatening Facebook message from the defendant in which he threatened to kill her and was abusive towards her, Mrs Jackson explained.

He said they had not taken it seriously at the time but the incident with the petrol made him fear for the safety of his family.

Arrested and interviewed, Williams told how two cars had been set alight at his home.

For the first time in his life he saw his father cry and he went on the bike with a can containing a small amount of petrol, water and possibly anti-freeze to his aunt’s home.

He did not have any matches or a lighter with him and had no intention of setting the petrol alight.

Defending solicitor Brian Cross said his client had mental health issues, including Aspergers.

It was important the court was aware of the background which had been reported in the Press, he explained.

The defendant’s cousin Epithany had been involved in a serious drugs ring with people from the Middle East, he alleged.

As a result, the home of the defendant’s grandparents aged 84 and 79 had been used effectively to hide drugs over a period of time.

There was a link to South Wales, matters had escalated and the police became involved when cars at the grandparents’ home were set alight and the front of their home damaged.

It was believed the defendant’s mother had been followed from South Wales to North Wales and as a result she and her husband had come under threat.

Police had put them under protection and the mother had been given a direct line to raise the alarm.

When cars were set alight at the defendant’s home address, he had friends staying the night – the idea was they would stay awake while he tried to sleep because of the threats.

He had been unable to sleep, that morning saw his father crying for the first time after the arson attack, and decided to give a warning by pouring the liquid through the door – with no intention of causing a fire.

The defendant, because of his mental health condition, lived in his own bubble and in his own mind simply wanted to put a stop to what had been going on.

He was very remorseful and the proceedings were putting great stress on him, said Mr Cross.

They had been dragged into something which was nothing to do with them.

“The police are now helping the Williams family and the indication is that they will be moved out of the area, possibly changing their names,” said Mr Cross.