Wrexham town centre parking will be FREE over Christmas period

FREE town centre parking in the run up to Christmas could provide a boost to traders.

In a move to bring hundreds of shoppers into Wrexham town centre during the Christmas season, council-run car parks will be free to park from Thursday, December 1 until Saturday, December 31.

The decision to make car parking free at council-owned car parks in the town centre during December supports similar moves in previous years which have seen free car parking on some weekends during December at some car parks.

The car parks open for free parking during December are:

Waterworld

Crescent Road

St George’s Crescent

St Giles

Market Street

Library

The People’s Market (Monday to Saturday only)

The Guildhall (weekends only)

Crown Buildings (weekends only)

Cllr David A Bithell, lead member for environment and transport, said: “I hope residents and visitors will take advantage of free car parking in December in a bid to boost the local economy in the run-up to Christmas, especially with popular events – such as the Victorian Christmas Market at St Giles Church – taking place during the month.

Cllr Mark Pritchard and Cllr David A Bithell

“We know that these events are a great draw and Wrexham town centre has plenty to offer, so we want to see more shoppers fill the town than ever before.”

Cllr Mark Pritchard, leader of the council, said: “We know Christmas shoppers, traders and businesses alike all welcomed moves to make council car parks free on the Saturdays during December in previous years.

“We’ve spoken to business owners and traders and know this is something they’ve wanted to see, and we hope the increase in footfall meets their expectations.

“With that in mind, we as an administration wanted to extend that offer and make parking free for the whole of December.

“I want as many people as possible to take advantage of this – the more people make use of free parking at council car parks, the more custom town centre businesses, traders and shoppers will see.