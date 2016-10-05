Cilcain shop owner dives in for Windermere lake marathon swim

A BUSINESS owner swapped her shop for the sea in a bid to raise money for children’s hospices.

Kate Richards, owner of The Shop in Cilcain, took on a 10.5mile open water swim in Windermere to raise money for Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices.

She set off from Ambleside Pier with a support boat to guide her along the route of the lake.

A mere seven hours and 44 minutes later, she finished the swim at Fell Foot Park.

Kate said: “My very first sponsored open water event was for Hope House in 2013 and since then I have swum in lakes, rivers, lochs, docks and the sea and loved every minute.

“The distances have gradually increased over the years, and this one will be my furthest by a long stretch.”

Kate’s community got fully behind her open water challenge and she has received sponsorship from many of her customers at The Shop.

The amount raised has surpassed her target of £1,000, and is now at more than £1,400.

Kate added: “As well as raising funds for Hope House and Ty Gobaith, I also hope that this challenge inspires others to get into the open water too. Being able to swim in Britain’s beautiful waters is a privilege that I am truly grateful for.”

The swimmer paid tribute to the assistance given to her by Karen Smith and Dave Quartermaine of USwim Openwater, as they guided her along the route.

She said: “I always felt safe, and even when my shoulders started to ache and the cold began to creep in, they both helped me to keep going and stay positive.

“Their constant enthusiasm and humour lightened the mood, and distracted me from ever feeling overwhelmed by the task at hand.”

A Hope House spokesman said: “Kate has shown real determination and courage throughout her training and into her challenge – everyone at Hope House and Ty Gobaith would like to thank Kate and her supporters for raising such a fantastic amount of money. This enables us to continue to provide care and support to the children and families who live within our communities.”