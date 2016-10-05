The Hand Hotel in Llanarmon DC celebrates Michelin Guide accolade

A HOTEL has been honoured for its food in a renowned dining guide for the third year running.

The Hand Hotel in Llanarmon DC is the only hotel in the county borough to be included in the latest Michelin Guide’s Great Britain and Northern Ireland edition.

Head chef Grant Mulholland said: “It’s pretty special really.

“A lot of hard work has gone into that. We’ve been in there for three years running. It’s quite an accolade to be in the guide.”

The Michelin Guide sends inspectors to venues across the country to run the rule over eateries during ‘secret’ visits, with strict judging criteria on food quality.

Mr Mulholland added that there was a good feeling in the hotel about being included in the guide.

The chef, who has held an AA Rosette for the last 10 years, praised owners Jonathan and Jackie Greatorex for their hard work since taking over the business two years ago, and also the rest of the hotel’s staff for their support.

He also praised the hard work of his team which includes second chef Eifion Edwards and chef de partie John Peace.

Of the team’s efforts he said: “Good, hard work paid off.”

Mr Mulholland said it would be nice to see more Wrexham hotels included in the guide in the future, and was positive about the county borough’s food industry.

“It’s quite an exciting time for Wrexham at the moment. We’ve got a lot of good publicity for good food.

“There’s a lot of good chefs around,” he said. “There’s some good produce around and there are a lot of good chefs doing a lot of hard work in sourcing it.”