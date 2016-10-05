Charity event in memory of cancer victim Helen Stappleton from Mold

FRIENDS, family and former colleagues of a devoted public servant and mother raised more than £3,000 for charity in her memory.

Sue Dooley, of Skips Lane, Christleton, Chester, organised the event as a tribute to her lifelong friend, Helen Stappleton, who died aged 48 following a 20-month battle with cancer.

A former chief officer at Flintshire Council, mum-of-two Helen had a career spanning 31 years across two local authorities.

Mrs Dooley rallied support from Chester businesses including Bar Lounge, Mococo and Chester Racecourse who provided prizes for a coffee morning and tombola at her house on Monday.

The cash raised will be split between MacMillan Cancer Support and Alzheimer’s Society. Helen’s father Ken Corbett, a former mayor of Delyn, died five months ago after developing dementia.

Mrs Dooley said the event was emotional but fun, and was attended by Helen’s widower, Peter, as well as a number of her friends and former colleagues.

She told the Leader: “It was a very emotional day but also a fun one. Everyone left with a big smile on their faces.

“Helen will be remembered as this amazing, positive, bubbly ‘people person’ who would make time for everybody. She lit up every room she came into.”

Besides Peter, Helen is also survived by 17-year-old son James and 13-year-old daughter Emma, as well as her mother Joyce and siblings Robert, Martin, Joanne and Karen.