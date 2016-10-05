‘Councils must work together’ says Welsh Government minister

THE new model for local government in Wales must see councils work collaboratively to provide services, a government minister has said.

Local government cabinet secretary Mark Drakeford laid out his vision for the future of local government in Wales and said the current 22 councils would remain in place unless there were cases where authorities wanted to merge voluntarily.

Professor Drakeford said he favoured a two-tiered approach, where cities and regions would be responsible for strategic transport, land use planning and economic development, while bodies similar to health boards could be responsible for education, social services and public protection.

While some local authorities already work together voluntarily to deliver some services, this new way of regional working would be systematic and mandatory.

Prof Drakeford said: “Councils are delivering their services against a backdrop of austerity or what the Institute for Fiscal Studies have called an ‘extraordinary 10 or more years of retrenchment in public service spending’.

“Austerity creates pressures and one of the key questions for me is how we can make our local authorities more resilient to deal with these pressures. That’s why local government reform is a requirement, not a choice.

“Over the summer, I visited all 22 local authorities and met the Welsh Local Government Association, trades union and others.

“I have listened to their views and we now have an approach on a possible way forward.

“This would retain existing local authorities - the ‘front door’ through which people access services – but with key services being delivered regionally.

“Behind this front door, we would have an enhanced level of mandatory and systematic regional working. This will give local authorities more resilience in terms of staffing and finance and also ensure services are planned and delivered on the right scale.

“It has been suggested to me that we have two models to deliver these services; one based around city regions covering strategic transport, land-use planning and economic development and another aligned to health boards for services such as education improvement, social services and public protection.

“Of course, some authorities may wish to build their resilience further by voluntarily merging and we will support them to help make that happen.

“We will also make improvements to community councils in the short term, and establish an independent review to look at the future role of this tier of local government.

“I am conscious local government has been through a period of extended uncertainty about its future and the corrosive impact this has on morale.

“In June I announced that councillors elected to existing councils in 2017 will serve a full five-year term to 2022. Today, I am able to announce there will be elections to these councils – less any which merge voluntarily – in 2022. This confirms a permanent five-year election cycle and provides local government with a 10-year stable platform from which to take forward reform.

“I want to be clear that we are setting out on this journey with a new determination. I’m prepared to see progress over a sensible and practical timeframe, but progress must be made.

“By the New Year I hope to have identified, with local government, recognised trade unions and other partners, a viable way forward.”

Prof Drakeford replaced former public services minister Leighton Andrews in the role after his Labour colleague lost his seat in the Rhondda to Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood in May’s Welsh Assembly elections.

While in post, Mr Andrews put the Draft Local Government (Wales) Bill out for consultation.

The Bill provided for the reorganisation of local authorities in Wales and the next stage of constitutional local government reform.

On the table were two options for North Wales, where there are six local authorities out of 22 in Wales.

The Welsh Labour Government said 22 councils for a place the size of Wales is far too many and it would be better to have a structure based on 10 to 12 councils – or possibly fewer.

One proposal was for Flintshire and Wrexham councils to merge into a new local authority. Denbighshire would merge with Conwy, and Gwynedd with Anglesey.

But the proposals were dropped after meeting widespread resistance and when Professor Drakeford took on the task of reforming local government following Welsh Assembly elections earlier this year, he confirmed Mr Andrews’ plan had no future.

Previously Wrexham Council leader Mark Pritchard indicated he was ardently against any merger, while Flintshire counterpart Cllr Aaron Shotton was open to proposals of working with the neighbouring authority.

l Local councils have welcomed the new approach to local government reform announced by Prof Drakeford.

Responding to the announcement, Cllr Bob Wellington CBE of Torfaen, leader of the WLGA, said: “As a statement of intent we welcome these proposals and also the constructive way in which the cabinet secretary is working with local councils to develop a more resilient and stable future for local public services in Wales.

“Councils have long been committed to reform and have developed and delivered collaborative and regional services during recent years.

“These include innovation around the Cardiff capital city region, Swansea Bay city region, North Wales economic board, Mersey Dee alliance and the Growing Mid Wales partnership.

“Only last week council leaders met to discuss local government proposals for reform based on greater regional collaboration of key services based on the city regions and alignment of other public services particularly in terms of health and social care. Our ideas for future service innovation chime well with the proposals outlined by the cabinet secretary.

“What is encouraging is that these proposals highlight how councils will remain embedded in their communities acting as the ‘front door’ through which people access a range of vitally important everyday services.

“In doing so the proposals outline a vision that keeps the ‘local’ in local democracy and local government, while also offering a coherent agenda for regional collaboration on key service areas.

“There is much detail now to explore, not least on how the proposed ‘mandatory’ approach to regional working will work, but we look forward to working with the cabinet secretary and our other partners to ensure we deliver a workable vision for public service reform in Wales.”