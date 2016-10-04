Two men charged with burglaries in Wrexham appear in court

TWO men charged with burglaries in the Wrexham area were remanded in custody on Tuesday.

Paul Owen Jones, 22, of Cefn Dre, Highown, Wrexham, and James Owen Jones, 23, of Bersham Road, Wrexham, appeared from custody at Flintshire magistrates’ court at Mold.

The case against them was sent by District Judge Gwyn Jones to a plea hearing at Mold Crown Court next month.

Both were remanded in custody in the meantime.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson said that the two men had been arrested on Monday and had been charged with three burglaries and two attempt burglaries.