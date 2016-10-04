 ad

Don't miss your eight-page Cute Kids 2016 pull-out in Wednesday's Leader

Published date: 04 October 2016 |
Published by: Staff reporter
Read more articles by Staff reporter Email reporter

 

DON'T miss your eight-page Cute Kids 2016 pull-out in Wednesday's Leader.

We've been photographing local children at Wrexham People's Market, plus Tesco in Mold and Morrisons in Connah's Quay.

We've had an excellent response this year and now it's time to vote for the winner.

Pick up your copy of the Wrexham Leader or Flintshire Leader on Wednesday to view the photos and find out how to vote.

We've got some fantastic prizes to be won.

First prize is a cheque for £100 and a canvas print. Two runners up will each receive a cheque for £25 and a canvas print.

 

  • See full story in the Leader

Past pictures from Bryn Gwalia

  • l1096412
  • l1096413
  • l107c800
Local Bygones

View thousands more photos like this on www.localbygones.co.uk

Browse our archive
 

Featured Businesses

View all adverts