John Rooney backs himself to score more goals at Wrexham AFC in forward role

JOHN ROONEY believes the goals will flow if he continues to play further forward for Wrexham.

Midfielder Rooney lined up as one of Wrexham’s three strikers against Boreham Wood on Saturday and his 57th minute strike secured a much needed 1-0 victory.

Set to continue in attack against high-flying Lincoln City at The Racecourse tonight, Rooney, whose two other goals this season came from the penalty spot, believes he will get more chances to add to his tally if he plays further forward.

“I played further up the pitch and if know if I play further up the pitch, I will get more chances,” said Rooney. “I am glad I took one of them.

“I am known for shooting and being a goalscoring midfielder so it is good to get higher up and get more opportunities.

“But at the end of the day it is a team game and if I was asked to play in goal, I would. I will play anywhere as long as I am playing.”

Wrexham went into Saturday’s clash at Meadow Park without a win or a goal in three games but Rooney’s strike eased the pressure on manager Gary Mills.

Rooney admits Wrexham, who produced their worst performance when they lost 3-0 at Macclesfield in the previous outing, were nowhere near good enough against the Silkmen and had to have a positive response on Saturday

“It was a win we deserved and it was good to bounce back after the result on Tuesday,” said Rooney. “Not just the result but the performance.

“We were very, very poor at Macclesfield, all the lads were disappointed and we wanted to put it right against Boreham Wood.

“If you put a performance in like that you want to play the next day to put it right and we went and done it.

“All the lads were up for it. We have struggled away from home but to keep a clean sheet and get a 1-0 win is something the lads are pleased with.

“We picked up three points and to keep a clean sheet away from home is something we haven’t done all season so that is another good sign as well.”

Wrexham, unbeaten at The Racecourse this season, come up against fourth placed Lincoln who are only three points behind leaders Dagenham and Redbridge.

Rooney, who has started all 13 matches this season since joining Wrexham from arch rivals Chester in the summer, is not resting on his laurels after beating Boreham Wood but is targeting another positive result against Lincoln.

“It has gone now, it is three points and we have got another game on Tuesday night,” said Rooney.

“At home we have only conceded one goal all season so hopefully we can continue the good run at home.

“I know we have had a few draws but hopefully we can get the three points.”