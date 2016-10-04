Vigilance urged as arsonists strike again in Wrexham

PEOPLE are being urged to stay vigilant after two cars were torched over the weekend.

North Wales Police and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are jointly investigating the two blazes in Wrexham.

One vehicle was found ablaze during the early hours of Saturday in Anthony Eden Drive, Caia Park, and a second vehicle was reported to be alight in Gwenfro, Wrexham, during the early hours of Sunday.

Following the fires, detective chief inspector Neil Harrison said: “This reoccurring problem, where cars are indiscriminately set on fire, continues to plague the communities of Wrexham.

“The damaged caused by these fires causes untold misery to the victims, often taking away their only form of transport, and putting the wider community in danger.”

He added: “I would ask the community to remain vigilant, particularly with the nights drawing in, and to report anything suspicious to the police.”

David Hughes’ Vauxhall Astra was one of two cars to be set ablaze on Caia Park, Wrexham, over the weekend.

Mr Hughes, 48, of Gwenfro, was woken at about 2am on Sunday by the fire outside the house.

Mr Hughes said he was “devastated” when he saw his car – which he bought six months ago and had passed its MoT on Thursday – on fire, with flames about 6ft in the air.

It was not the first time that Mr Hughes had been a victim of arson as a Ford Focus was set on fire last year and a Vauxhall Cavalier about five or six years ago.

Mr Hughes said that whoever was responsible needed to be caught “before someone is seriously hurt”.

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed either incident to contact them via the new web live chat www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx .

Alternatively call Wrexham Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.