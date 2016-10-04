REVIEW: Insignificance at Theatr Clwyd

When four famous people are put together in a hotel room the result is explosive, says Peggy Woodcock who was at the first night production of Insignificance at Theatr Clwyd

IT fascinated from the start, the set a framework of stark white fluorescent strip lights marking out a hotel room, a bed and a picture window.

Were they lines you shouldn’t cross? Or bars to keep you in? Or, yes, as it turned out, boundaries to be challenged. So we peered in. Faces peered out.

Insignificance at Theatr Clwyd is Terry Johnson’s hugely inventive play that imagines a meeting between four famous but disparate people, and it gets a superb re-telling in director Kate Wasserberg’s brilliantly thought-out, in-the-round production.

The celebrities aren’t named – in the cast list they are the professor, the ball player, the actress and the senator – but it was soon clear that the people interacting overnight in this busy New York hotel room in 1953 were Albert Einstein, Joe DiMaggio, Marilyn Monroe, and Senator Joseph McCarthy.

What?! You may well ask what could possibly connect such a crew. The answer? The theory of relativity in all its gloriously diverse meanings. And don’t for a minute think this must be heavy, scientific stuff. It absolutely isn’t, not for a single minute of its emotional, engrossing, occasionally explosive action.

It started with the senator, witch-hunting for communist sympathisers, invading the professor’s bedroom with a bottle of bourbon and thinly veiled threats if he didn’t appear at next day’s hearing.

Here immediately was enjoyment for us as Christian Patterson’s hefty, angry McCarthy came up against Brendan Charleson’s short, quiet, immoveable Einstein.

Hot on his heels exploded through the door Sophie Melville’s impossibly glamorous Marilyn, fresh from filming that famous scene where her skirt is billowed by steam from the subway vents, soon followed by the shouting, jealous raging of Ben Deery’s DiMaggio, her distinctly upset husband.

But before their marriage disintegrated before our very eyes, there was Marilyn and Albert, in close, really close, conversation. Can you imagine the archetypal blonde demonstrating the theory of relativity? You don’t have to. Go see it and relish Melville’s fast, fluent, stunning exposition complete with balloons and comic ears. Unforgettable. (Intriguingly, as programme notes tell us that Marilyn’s effects included a postcard from Einstein: ‘With love, respect and thanks, Albert’.)

As it all went on and continued with the return of the malevolent McCarthy to its unexpected climax, the range and clash of dialogue was fascinating. This was about knowledge, who knows what, who will tell, about not just knowing but understanding, about power in shifting relationships, about celebrity, do you value your name, would you give it away, about loneliness, in a vast universe.

Individual performances were excellent. Charleson as Einstein, with woolly hair and baggy cardigan was a loveable eccentric with a dry humour. Patterson’s McCarthy owned the stage, a man driven by his own demons. Deery gave us a handsome DiMaggio, a nice guy, just out of his depth. Melville, as Monroe, portrayed the flawed star’s glamour, her brashness, her vulnerability, brilliantly.

The design team lead by Amy Jane Cook should take a bow. The set and effects, from shooting stars to atomic explosions, was a triumph, perfecting enhancing the narrative of this highly entertaining production. It’s the best theatre I have seen for a while. Don’t miss it.

Insignificance runs until October 15. Box office 01352 701521