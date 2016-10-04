Hundreds drawn in to Wrexham Fitness Festival at Glyndwr University

AN EVENT which encouraged people to lead more active lifestyles drew healthy crowds despite poor weather.

The Wrexham Fitness Festival drew the crowds to Glyndwr University on Saturday for a mix of activities aimed at promoting healthy living.

About 600 people attended the festival, back after a successful inaugural event last year.

Organiser Sasha Kenney said: “The weather was terrible but it didn’t dampen the spirits in any way.

“The festival was great. People took part in classes and the atmosphere was great.”

A planned world record attempt for the largest group hula hooping session had to be cancelled due to the weather, but Miss Kenney added there would be another world record attempt next year.

Visitors could take part in 15 types of group exercise class, and also had the chance to wind down in a chill out zone.

The day culminated in a fitness glow party.

Miss Kenney said people had told her they had been inspired by the event to “get fit and active”.

She added next year’s event would have added attractions and thanked sponsors and exhibitors for helping to make the festival a success.