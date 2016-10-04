Wrexham mum overwhelmed by fundraising support to help seizures tot daughter

A MOTHER has told how she has been “overwhelmed” by support for fundraising efforts to send her two-year-old for life-changing surgery in America.

Amy Trow, 23, of St Anne’s Court in Wrexham, thanked those who have organised and attended events in aid of two-year-old daughter Dakota Roberts, who suffers from West Syndrome, a condition which can cause her to have up to 80 seizures a day.

“It’s overwhelming because it’s strangers helping as well as friends and family, so it’s overwhelming and touching,” she said.

The family aims to raise £200,000 for Dakota to have a procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital in America, which specialises in paediatric epilepsy, to suppress her seizures.

Crowds gathered at the Guesthouse on Kingsmills Road, Wrexham on Saturday for a family fun day.

Family friend Sean Humphreys, who had been growing out his hair and beard for a year, had his locks cut to raise funds for the appeal.

Dakota’s grandfather Richard Braisdell took part in a sponsored 24-hour motorcycle ride and one individual donated £1,000 on the day after holding various findraising events.

Lacey Williams, who organised the fun day, thanked all those who attended and helped on the day.

Although the total has not yet been counted, about £3,000 was raised for the appeal, taking the appeal fund close to the £10,000 mark.

Dakota makes regular trips to Wrexham Maelor and Alder Hey Hospitals, and has visits from community and epilepsy nurses.

Speaking before the fun day, Miss Trow said she was “very hopeful” of reaching the £200,000 target.