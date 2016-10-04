'Breath-taking' North Wales mortgage fraudsters made £4m from scam

THE brains behind one of Britain’s biggest mortgage frauds made more than £4 million each out of the illegal venture.

A total of five people were convicted after a marathon trial three years ago when it was described as a fraud of breath-taking proportions.

The cases of three of the defendants were returned to Mold Crown Court yesterday for a financial hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).

But following delays at the start of the case, agreed financial orders were made.

Former Holywell policeman Anthony Lowry-Huws, 68, of Parc Tudor, Kinmel Bay, who got seven years in jail back in 2013, and developer Sheila Whalley, 70, of Tai Duon Bach, Llanfair TH, Abergele, who received six years, made an agreed criminal benefit of £4,044,000 each.

A confiscation order of £27,905 was made in respect of Huws and an £18,350 order in respect of Whalley.

Huws’ wife Susan Lowry-Huws, 63, of Park Tudor, Kinmel Bay, said to be on the periphery and under the influence of her husband, received a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years with 300 hours’ unpaid work, back in 2013.

Her criminal benefit was said to be £896,351 and she was ordered to pay the most – a total of £75,790.

Judge Rhys Rowlands was told that four properties needed to be sold for her to meet that order.

The judge ordered that in default of payment, Anthony Lowry-Huws would have to serve nine months, Mrs Whalley six months and Mrs Lowri-Hughes 15 months, but he said it was academic in most cases.

Compensation orders totalling more than £53,000 were made in favour of Mortgage Express, part of the Bradford and Bingley Mortgage Company.

The POCA financial orders remain in place so that if the defendants come into money then the prosecution can go after them for the difference.

All defendants denied conspiracy to defraud involving about 190 mortgage applications but were convicted following a marathon four-month trial back in 2013.

In the summer of last year solicitor Nicholas Jones, 57, of Gwernaffield, near Mold but formerly of Clawddnewydd, Ruthin, was ordered to pay £61,100.

Jones, also convicted of the conspiracy, was said to have a criminal benefit of £148,685.

l Sentencing them previously, Judge Rowlands said Anthony Lowry-Huws and Whalley had set out to build up a huge property portfolio with other people’s money hoping property prices would continue upwards but it was “built on sand” when the property crash came in 2007.

He said their offending – which went on for five years – was down to “pure greed, plain and simple”.

The jury heard mortgage lenders were duped into lending thousands of pounds in mortgages on properties across North Wales, Cheshire and the North West of England in a fraud conspiracy.

The prosecution said the deceit was achieved by inflating the actual value of the property used as security, hiding the fact that in some cases no deposit was put down or inflating the rental income potential to make the mortgage rate more acceptable.

In some cases the apartments on which mortgages were advanced simply did not exist.

Judge Rowlands told them: “The jury was quite satisfied that this was dishonesty on a fairly breathtaking scale in which each of you took part.”