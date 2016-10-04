WREXHAM must come together to tackle its problem with discarded needles.

That is the conclusion reached by a task and finish group set up by Wrexham Council to identify ways to clean up the county.

Figures included in the report show of 945,664 needles issued in north Wales in 2015-16, 254,453 of those (26.9 per cent), were handed out in Wrexham – the highest in the region.

In comparison, 163,022 (17.2 per cent) were handed out in Flintshire.

There were 209,753 (22.1 per cent) needles issued in Gwynedd, 135,792 (14.4 per cent) in Denbighshire, 100,460 (10.6 per cent) in Conwy and 82,184 (8.6 per cent) in Ynys Môn.

Back in March, the Leader went on a walk around parts of the town centre with Smithfield’s Cllr Keith Gregory, who picked up more than 80 used drug needles within an hour.

And last month, AVOW chief executive John Gallanders posted a video depicting some of the issues surrounding substance misuse and homelessness in Wrexham.

Mr Gallanders said he wanted to highlight how everyone needs to work together to address some of the issues.

The task and finish group, consisting of councillors Carole O’Toole (chair), William Baldwin, Colin Powell, Steve Wilson and Phil Wynn, agree a combined approach is needed.

They are calling for a monthly budget to be set aside by the council to help deal with clearing up drug-related mess until the situation improves.

They say agencies need to work together, providing a clear way for dealing with reports of drugs litter and encampments with timescales and responsible persons, which includes directing people to available services and the use of services of specialist cleaning services if needed.

The councillors hope the measures they have suggested would help restore public confidence in agencies responsible for community safety in Wrexham.

In the report, calls are made for lead member for communities and partnerships, Cllr Hugh Jones, to lobby Welsh Government to introduce a substance misuse strategy.

They also stress it is important to raise the profile of how to report drugs litter and provide feedback on expected timescales.

It is suggested funding to address the problem could be sought from the Substance Misuse Area Planning Board, as well as Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

The report also recommends that BCUHB and Substance Misuse Area Planning Board increase the resource available for the Harm Reduction Service and review the allocation of the service across North Wales in recognition of the fact that Wrexham has the largest distribution of volume of needles and syringes.

It states: “On a practical level, what is clear to us, and as demonstrated by the photographic and anecdotal evidence contained in this report, is that the size and nature of the problems regularly being experienced in Wrexham are those which cannot be quickly responded to by Streetscene.

“While the issue of spending public money on private land may be a complex and contentious area, it is not only the local authority and public land which are the unwelcome recipients of drug litter.

“Private householders, landowners and local businesses are also adversely impacted in terms of their personal wellbeing and business – with the accompanying impact on our local areas and communities.

“The Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 has scope to require landowners to take action to secure land or organise inspections and clear ups at their own expense using powers that can be enforced by Environment Department or Public Protection.

“While those who fail to address their responsibilities must be dealt with appropriately, for those conscientious citizens who contact us for advice

and assistance, there needs to be a

clear response pathway available to

them – community safety must take precedence.

“Local councillors, members of the public and local businesses need access to better information about what options are available in terms of clearing drugs litter.

“While the Streetscene service does not hold a budget for works on private land, the local authority needs to give consideration as to how practical support can be provided for individuals who have been the victim of drugs litter.”

The report will be discussed by the safeguarding, communities and wellbeing scrutiny committee in a meeting at the Guildhall, Wrexham, at 10am on Thursday.