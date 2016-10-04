Gordon Anglesea trial: Ex-police chief rubbishes paedophile allegations

RETIRED police superintendent Gordon Anglesea told officers from the National Crime Agency that he had never associated with known paedophiles.

He said he did not have homosexual tendencies and had never had a homosexual relationship.

Yesterday a jury at Mold Crown Court heard further details of his interviews with police, which were read by junior prosecuting barrister Catherine Donnelly and National Crime Agency officer Calvin Martin.

In his third interview back in 2013 he said he had only spoken to former home owner John Allen once at a public meeting when he wanted to take over a home.

He attended in his capacity as a police inspector but said he had no other dealings with him.

Allen was not a friend, he said.

Asked about Gary Cooke, he said the name rang a bell but he had not been to his home as claimed by one witness. He said had had no dealings with him.

Anglesea said that as a police officer he never took children back to Bryn Estyn children’s home.

Asked about an allegation that a boy was placed in a holding room and made to strip off, he said that did not happen. It was “absolute rubbish”, he said.

He denied he had met a paedophile at The Crest Hotel and said claims that he had were absolutely untrue.

Anglesea said he had never threatened a boy who alleged he had been to the police station to report the defendant being at The Crest Hotel.

He had never visited The Crest Hotel on a Sunday and had never gone there with an overnight bag. It was “totally untrue”, he said.

He had a wife and five children, he said, and no way would he be there.

Claims that he would watch boys showering at the attendance centre were not true, he said.

He was not sexually attracted to males showering.

Questioned about his sexuality, he said he had never engaged in homoseual activity, did not have any homosexual tendencies and he had never had any relationship with males at any point.

In an interview in April, 2014, he said “I have nothing further to say” after he produced a statement in which he said that he denied sexually assaulting a complainant and did not know if he had met him.

Asked about allegations by a man who says he was sexually abused at the attendance centre he repeatedly answered “no comment”.

Anglesea, 79, of Old Colwyn, denies four charges against two complainants – one allegedly at the attendance centre and another at a house in Mold.

