Ewloe teenager raises cash with a hair-raising fundraiser

A PAINFUL, hair-raising event, has helped a teenager raise money for Cancer Research.

Bradley Williams, from Ewloe, lost his grandfather in May last year to a form of skin cancer and he wanted to raise money for those who are also suffering with cancer by being sponsored to have his legs waxed.

Bradley, who is 14, is autistic and from a very early age has always wanted to help people, but this time he wanted to do something different, and funny.

Beauticians at Luke Anthony Hair and Beauty Studio in Queensferry carried out the waxing on Saturday, with Bradley raising about £400.

His mother, Gemma Dooner, said: “Bradley did amazing. It was so funny to watch because he is actually really hairy but he never wanted to stop and have a break from the pain even when the girls offered.

“All he kept saying was that he just wanted to keep going and that this is all for a good cause.

“He’s a cadet at St John’s Ambulance in Deeside and is always helping them raise funds. His dream is to be a paramedic and he just loves helping people whenever he can.

“I’m so proud of him.”

The salon currently has a pot on display for donations to Bradley’s cause and he will be organising more fundraising events in the future, according to his mum, including one to help others who also have autism.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/groups/962143663913988/?fref=nf