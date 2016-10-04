Overgrown garden next door 'could cost us £25k' say worried elderly Flintshire couple

A DERELICT property is causing major concern for Flintshire neighbours.

John Newall, of Ffordd Brynffynnon, Holywell and Norma, his wife of 64 years, are trying to sell their house but they have been told by estate agents that they might have to lower their asking price by £25,000 because of unattractive views of the garden next door.

The couple have been tackling the problem themselves for many years and Mr Newall spent more than £500 to cut down the trees of the house and keep the garden under control to try to improve the appearance.

Mr Newall and the end terrace property next door which is causing a 'nightmare'

But now they have decided they are tired of having to deal with this issue themselves.

Mr Newall, 87, a retired industrial consultant, said: “I have been trying to get the council to take some action because it’s now affecting the price of my house.

“The man who lived there died about 15 years ago and about five or six members of his family are still fighting over who owns the house, so it has been left for such a long time and the garden is a mess. I’m sick of paying out. It’s costing me a bomb and becoming a nuisance for us.”

Leader reporter Amy Sargeson in the middle of the overgrowth next door

The trees surrounding the house on Holway Road, which runs alongside the couple’s home, have grown to more than 30ft and the house is now badly damaged as it has been left alone for so long.

The path leading up to the derelict property can no longer be seen from the road, as the hedges and trees have become out of control.

Mrs Newall, 82, added: “All the trees are just continuing to grow and spread all around the house and into our garden.

“There’s also been rats in there which we’ve had trouble with in the past.

“We’ve just had enough and the fact that it is bringing down our house value has been the final straw for John because he’s done so much to try to stop this.”

Andrew Farrow, chief officer for planning and environment at Flintshire Council, said: “Officers have previously taken steps to tidy this site some years ago.

“Following a call from Mr Newall on Friday, this matter is being investigated again and, following a site visit, a further decision will be made regarding possible action.”