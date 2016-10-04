Tomlinson's Dairies extension plan in Minera on hold over traffic fears

EXPANSION plans at a village dairy preparing to take on a major supermarket contract have been deferred over traffic and visual impact concerns.

From July next year, Tomlinson’s Dairies Ltd in Minera will be processing an extra 100 million litres of milk per year after winning a contract to supply Sainsbury’s stores in Wales as well as some in England.

The firm hopes to carry out a three-stage expansion, with the first phase being to expand its cold storage area and provide additional office accommodation.

But Wrexham Council’s planning committee opted for a site visit to Tomlinson’s Dairies Ltd in Minera to investigate traffic movement in and out of the industrial site from the Five Crosses junction, and also to and from a proposed staff car park off Gwernygaseg Road in phase two. It will be held on Friday, October 14.

The visual impact of phase three, which includes the extension of a blow moulding building, was also cited.

Fifty-three new full-time milk processing jobs will be created if phases one and two of the expansion get the green light, with a further seven jobs to be created in phase three which concerns the on-site production of milk bottles.

According to the planning application, the expansion would see an investment of about £14 million in Minera and Coedpoeth through supporting construction jobs.

The dairy has enough capacity to create the extra milk but cold storage space on the site would be insufficient to meet increased demand.

In May, Sainsbury’s announced the changes to its milk suppliers, including Tomlinson’s, would take place from next year and run until 2020.

Minera community councillors backed the application but called for some potential issues to be considered.

They said noise of the factory operations should be kept to a minimum by use of soundproofing and called for the visual impact of the factory operations to be addressed with more than adequate screening.

The community council also called for the road into the Minera Industrial Estate to be improved, providing car parking facilities for the estate where possible.

At yesterday’s meeting, planning control manager David Williams said a condition of approval would be parking spaces in place of grass verges on either side of the industrial estate entrance for the first 80 metres to tackle parking issues.

A planning report stated that staff movements would increase from 232 to 314 per day and heavy goods vehicle movements from 164 to 250. It adds that the traffic levels would not detrimentally affect the road network.

Minera resident Heather Morgan claimed the report was inaccurate and that it would create a 200 per cent increase in traffic volume.

Phase three would create a net reduction in HGV movements, he said.

Nearby resident Helen Holt told the meeting that light and noise pollution were “fundamentally high” at the site and added that the Gwernygaseg staff car park access would “only add pressure to the junction at the other end”.

Councillors were told further complaints had subsequently been made about another part of the site but complainants had not allowed measuring equipment to be installed.

Mr Williams said conditions would be made to control noise, including acoustic fencing and a management plan, and that Natural Resources Wales would have to issue an environmental permit, which would be “another tool to control the impact of noise”.

l IN THE report to councillors Lawrence Isted, head of environment and planning, said: “While it has been suggested by objectors that alternatives should be considered, the proposed extension is the most feasible and least harmful option.

“The application site is already occupied substantial operational dairy, therefore it would be unreasonable to expect the applicants to relocate the entire business to another site.

“Not only would this require significant capital investment over and above that needed for the proposed extensions, but it is unlikely a suitable site will be readily available to allow the applicants to fulfil the obligations they have to their customers in the same timescales that the proposed extensions will."