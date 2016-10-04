A DISABILITY campaigner from Wrexham is celebrating after tackling a gruelling physical challenge.

Kate Langwine-Cooke, 31, is a youth worker from Wrexham who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and was recognised as MS Campaigner of the Year at the MS Society Awards earlier this year for her awareness campaigns and fundraising efforts.

Kate has now completed her latest challenge – riding 150 km on a static bike – and has raised more than £600 for the charity in the process.

She said: “I'm still exhausted and in pain after it but raised more than £600 so I am really pleased.

“I completed the 150km cycle at DW Gym in five-and-a-half hours. It was tough going but every time the pain started to get the better of me I reminded myself of why I had taken on the challenge in the first place which was quite simply without funds research can’t be done and without research there is no hope.

“I found out on Friday that there are no future treatment options available for me due to the amount of chemotherapy I have already had to treat my MS so all of my hopes are now on Myelin Repair and that is why I will continue to battle through and raise funds for research.”