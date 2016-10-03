Concerns after car crashes through fence near Brymbo social club

CONCERNS have been raised about a stretch of road after a car crashed through a fence.

The car is thought to have gone through several panels of fencing near Brymbo Sports and Social Club in Tanyfron at about 3.15pm on Sunday.

A Wales Ambulance Service spokesman said they were not called to the scene.

But Cllr Paul Rogers, who represents Brymbo on Wrexham Council, said: “I think that from my point of view, and the community’s point of view, there is significant concern that these incidents happen quite frequently.”

Cllr Rogers has previously raised concerns over Heritage Way, known as Brymbo Link Road, which runs past the club

Cllr Rogers said that Wrexham Council was drawing up plans for more safety measures, including additional signage.

He added: “A strong message which needs to go out is that the council is doing all it can. It’s already reduced the speed limit and spent significant funds on signage an improved crossing points for pedestrians.”

A North Wales Police spokesman said that the road was not closed.