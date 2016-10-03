Erddig Apple Festival proves a tasty success

AN ANNUAL festival celebrating the humble apple was a roaring success.

Visitors packed into Erddig for the Erddig Apple Festival, which this year saw the introduction of a new folk music tent organised by Andy Hickie, who performed at last year’s 25th apple festival.

There was music from Heal The Last Stand, Jessica Ball and The Glendale Family, and organisers said the new vibe contributed to the success of the event.

A creative arts space built on the success of last year’s poetry corner, including this year’s artist in residence, Matthew Wood.

Visitors to the Discovery tent met Matthew and saw a display of his Erddig work. There was a selection of other autumn arts and crafts for all the family to try, including 2017 calendar making.

Chainsaw artist and tree carver Simon O’Rourke, who created Erddig’s two carved wolves in the natural play area, brought a display of small carvings and an interactive wooden dragon.

Lorraine Elliott, of the National Trust, was pleased with the turnout.

She said: “I think National Trust members are a hardy breed and they seem to be enjoying themselves.”

Lorraine added that there were also a lot of non-members who attended, some of whom come every year.