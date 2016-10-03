Wrexham AFC boss Gary Mills eyes back-to-back wins ahead of Lincoln City clash

GARY MILLS admits a week is a long time in football as Wrexham bid to claim back-to-back victories against Lincoln City on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

The Reds lie 11th in the National League standings and are yet to record successive wins this term but would do just that with a home success this evening after Saturday’s much-needed 1-0 victory at Boreham Wood.

“In football, you can feel sorry for yourselves or you move on and that’s what is so lovely about this game and we did something about it on Saturday,” said Mills, who came under mounting pressure from supporters following a 3-0 defeat at Macclesfield seven days ago.

“We created that tough week for ourselves at Macclesfield but we responded in the right way. As a group everyone involved got the result and the performance we’ve been looking for. Now we’ve got to continue that.

“Lincoln have been scoring goals, we’ve not conceded many at home so we’ve got to go and win another game of football.

“Winning back-to-back games makes a big difference, a week is a long time in football and can make a massive difference. They are my players, my team and we haven’t performed to the level we’ve wanted and I know that.

“But we’ve played 13 games, there’s 33 left. The next game you look to put that right and we did that Saturday. We kept it better, won the ball, made better decisions, won second balls which enabled us to have more of the play, we need to do that against Lincoln.

“I know we’ve not been good enough and we need to pull our fingers out and pull together as a team.

“We now face two teams who are going to be in and around the top five come the end of the season - they are certainly there now - so it’s a big test for us but we want tests and if we’re going to get ourselves up there we have to beat teams like this.”

Jordan Evans misses out on the clash due to his call-up for Wales under-21s clash with Armenia, while Michael Bakare, Martin Riley and Leo Smith, included in Wales u-19s squad, are also likely to be sidelined.

Wrexham were handed an FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at Stamford AFC on Saturday, October 15.

“No one knows better than Wrexham about the cup. There’s the Arsenal game and the club has a great cup record so we want to extend that,” added Mills.

“Reaching the third round would be like winning the cup for us. Financially that would be a massive boost for the club and enable us to strengthen in January. It’s a chance for the players to make a name for themselves as well and a chance for me as a manager to potentially pit my wits against managers in the Premier League.”