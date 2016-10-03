Grandmother from Rhos threw punches over her nephew being bullied

A GRANDMOTHER was given a curfew for attacking a woman over her nephew being bullied.

Jacqueline Evans, 45, of Cemetery Road, Rhos, admitted assaulting Victoria Thomas on September 15 at Princes Road in the village.

When giving her plea Evans said: “I am very sorry for what I have done.”

Wrexham Magistrates heard Evans attacked Miss Thomas outside the victim’s home and screamed: “I’ll break your face” as she repeatedly punched her.

Justin Espie, nprosecuting, said: “It was about 7.30pm when the victim returned home and parked her car. As she did so she could see the defendant banging on her front door and screaming. The victim said the defendant was in a raging temper.”

Evans threw punches at Miss Thomas and shouted that she was going to kill her because she had heard that the victim had threatened to stab her nephew.

She added that she and her family were going to kill Miss Thomas and then left the scene.

The incident was reported to the police and Evans was arrested and bailed.

Defending, Stephen Edwards, said: “References have been made to my client’s nephew and she says she thought the victim had threatened her nephew.”

He added that Evans’ nephew had been the victim of bullying around Rhos and there had been an incident where he had run in to Miss Thomas’ garden.

Afterwards he went to the butcher’s shop where she worked to apologise. When he did so she told him he needed to grow up.

He explained to her that he was running away from a group of men who were chasing him with knives and she responded: “I’ve bigger knives here.”

Evans, who recently became a grandmother, took this as a threat to stab her nephew and decided to confront Miss Thomas.

“She drank a couple of cans of lager to work up some Dutch courage and she was on medication for depression,” said Mr Edwards.

Magistrate Ann Ryan told Evans: “This was a particularly nasty attack.”

Evans was given a four-month curfew between 7pm and 7am.

She was also ordered to pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £85.