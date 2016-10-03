Leader of Wrexham Council hits back over ‘eyesore’ jibe

WREXHAM Council’s leader has hit back over suggestions not enough has been done to tackle a town centre eyesore.

Town MP Ian Lucas called for action to be taken to sort out the derelict printworks building in Rhosddu, which has stood empty for years.

Mr Lucas said much had been improved on the outskirts of the town – especially on Wrexham Industrial Estate and areas including the university, the hospital and various other sites – yet nothing has been done in the town centre.

He added that he did not think Wrexham Council had used its powers strongly enough to deal with premises left empty for a long time, or in a dangerous state, such as the former printworks in Rhosddu.

He said the situation had dragged on for years and action needed to be taken on behalf of residents who have had to put up with the consequences of the building being left in a state, including large quantities of pigeon mess and swarms of flies.

But council leader Mark Pritchard said action was being taken to tackle the problem.

He said: “I’m disappointed to hear Mr Lucas’ comments – officers dealing with this matter have appraised him of matters associated with the former printworks.

“Officers will have informed Mr Lucas that our preferred option for the former printworks would be redevelopment – and to that end we have submitted a bid for additional funding from the Welsh Government’s town centre loan scheme, allowing councils to bring long-term empty properties back into use by working with landlords.

“Regarding concerns raised around the condition of the building, we are aware of its existing condition, and have previously taken formal action under dangerous structures legislation to make the building safe.

“The chimney and some roof slates were removed, and the building is no longer in a dangerous condition.

“The council has also previously granted planning permission for various residential schemes in an attempt to encourage and facilitate new developments on the site.

“The environmental protection team works proactively with the owner to address any issues with pest animals, and also to ensure the building is secure so that people might not access it.

“Further work has been undertaken to address anti-social behaviour in this area with our public space protection order (PSPO).

“We continue to carry out inspections to establish the extent of any recent decline in the building, and will consider appropriate action if needed.”