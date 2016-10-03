 ad

PLAYER RATINGS: Wrexham AFC win 1-0 at Boreham Wood

Published date: 03 October 2016 |
Published by: Richard Williams
How the Wrexham AFC players rated in the 1-0 win at Boreham Wood.

SHWAN JALAL: Had very little to do but produced one outstanding save to make sure of another clean sheet and three points. 7

MARK CARRINGTON: Did his job defensively and supplied the cross that led to Rooney’s winner. 6

KAI EDWARDS: Moved from midfielder and he showed why he is regarded as a defender first and foremost. Superb display. 8

CURTIS TILT: Another different centre-back partner but just took it in his stride. A composed performance. 7

SEAN NEWTON: The captain was solid at the back, got forward to support attacks and got the assist for the goal. 7



ROB EVANS: Getting sharper by the game after recovering from injury, didn’t stop running. 6

HAMZA BENCHERIF: Back in the holding midfield position and was very effective in cutting out Wood attacks. 6

JORDAN EVANS: Combined well when Wrexham pressed and played his part in the win. 6

PAUL RUTHERFORD: Put in a good shift and was twice denied by Wood goalkeeper Grant Smith. 7

TYLER HARVEY: Was used a as the central striker and the hard-working Harvey led the line well. 7

JOHN ROONEY: Pushed into an advanced role and playing further forward definitely suited him, and he took his goal well. 7

