Community leaders in Mold express anger over not hosting start of Tour leg

COMMUNITY leaders have expressed their fury after claiming Flintshire Council turned down the chance to host the start of a major cycling event.

Members of Mold Town Council said they were angered after hearing the local authority rejected the opportunity to host the opening of the fourth stage of the Tour of Britain early last month.

The stage, which involved cyclists including Sir Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish, instead began on Denbigh High Street and saw thousands flood into the town.

During a meeting on Wednesday, Mold councillor Gareth Williams said: “At the moment Flintshire Council isn’t doing itself much good in terms of tourism.

“We were offered to start a stage of the Tour of Britain and they said ‘no’.

“That would have been massive for the town.

“There are similar events we are trying to organise and we are getting nowhere with them.”

Members of the town council decided that they would write to Colin Everett, the chief executive of Flintshire Council, to ask who made the decision “not allowing” Mold to have the event.

Following the meeting, a spokesman for Flintshire Council did not directly answer whether the local authority turned down the opportunity to host the start.

The council’s chief officer for organisational change, Ian Bancroft, said: “The organisers of the Tour of Britain decided the final route and where each stage starts.

“Flintshire Council worked with the organisers to ensure that the route for stage four showcased as much of Flintshire as possible with a key sprint event in Mold town centre.

“The event attracted thousands of visitors into Mold town centre to watch the race.”

Members of the town council also expressed anger over the county council’s position with regards to proposals for a festive market in the town.

Samantha Roberts, clerk of Mold Town Council, said: “We are being allowed to do the festive market, but it is within a strict criteria about where it can be so that it doesn’t encroach on the normal market.”

It was said market traders were concerned about the proposal for a Christmas market.

Cllr Chris Bithell said: “Market traders have got an interest in this but with the least bit of change they will take offence at it.

“We have to look after the market traders because we are very much dependent on them and we have to carry them with us and listen to them.”

Councillors argued the criteria Flintshire Council was proposing, which includes using part of New Street car park two weeks before Christmas and paying for the spaces, was making the situation almost impossible.

Cllr Robin Guest said: “We should ask why they are making it so difficult for us.”

The comments were made during a discussion councillors were having with Tom Woodall, Flintshire Council’s access and natural environment manager, about improving partnership working to promote the town.

The discussion arose after a booklet launched by Flintshire Council’s countryside service failed to mention any of the major events taking place in Mold.

It was agreed that the two parties would work closer together in future.