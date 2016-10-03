Big-hearted Jacqui gives Buckley boy his Disney dream

A YOUNG boy suffering with a muscle-wasting condition has received incredible support.

Jenson Edwards, aged three, of Buckley, was diagnosed in February this year with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a severe muscular weakening disability.

The diagnosis has devastated his parents as Jenson’s life expectancy is reduced.

Jenson’s father Craig Edwards said: “It’s soul- destroying. As yet there is no cure but we still have hope.

“The support we’ve had has been amazing and I’m chuffed to bits with how much people have done for us.”

One Buckley resident who has supported Jenson, his dad and his mum Hannah Grindley, is Jacqui Bowring of Buckley Travel, who was asked by Craig’s friend Giulio Costanzo if she

could give the family any deals or do some fundraising to help out.

The 45-year-old said: “After I had the email, I started to think a lot about Jenson and decided ‘No, I’m not going to just fundraise I’m going to give him a holiday to Euro Disney!’

“I have a three-year-old granddaughter myself and I said to her: ‘You’re going to Florida and I’ve decided to give a very poorly little boy who’s your age his own holiday to Disneyland’.

“It turns out Jenson and my granddaughter Rio are actually in the same class at Mountain Lane Primary School’s nursery class and she knew who I was talking about. I feel like it was meant to be.”

Ms Bowring and her colleagues decided that this amazing donation was not enough and they now have a ‘Disney Cup’ in their store so customers can donate towards the spending money the family will need on their holiday to see the Christmas parades in December.

On the day the team started to fundraise last Thursday, by 3pm they had already received £100 for Jenson and some Euros which they can spend when they’re at the Chessy, Paris adventure park.

Mr Edwards said: “Jenson just can’t stop talking about Disney. He’s so excited.

“I just can’t believe the support we’ve had for him and our family. There has been so much.

“A lady in Buckley, Leah Kirkham, even shaved her head and raised £1,000 to donate to Jenson.

“All of this has definitely put my faith back into humanity.”

The 35-year-old will be running a half-marathon in Manchester to raise money for his son with nine others and has organised various events to raise as much money as possible to help Jenson, however they can, such as a golf event at Hawarden Golf Club, which will involve a raffle and those interested can book a tee time with the golf club.

This event is on Friday and will also raise money for a young boy called Jac in Buckley who suffers with multiple sclerosis.

The Buckley Travel team will, in addition, be holding an afternoon of coffee, cocktails and cakes at their travel agents on Thursday, , commencing at noon to fundraise for Jenson as they would like to buy him a wheelchair.

Residents of Buckley, family and friends of the little boy are raising all of this money to help make his life that little bit easier and more enjoyable through his tough battle.

For more information or to donate visit jensonsfight.co.uk which contains links for donations.