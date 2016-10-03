Fugitive rapist from Flint had passport returned to visit ill relative

A FUGITIVE who fled the country halfway through his trial for rape had been given his passport back so he could visit a sick relative, the Leader can reveal.

Sultan Amari, 46, of Chester Road, Flint, was sentenced, in his absence, to 11 years in prison at Warrington Crown Court last Wednesday after he was found guilty of two counts of rape.

Amari, a British national who was born in Damacus in Syria, boarded a flight to Istanbul at midnight on Sunday when he was halfway through giving his evidence.

He emailed the court asking for the trial to continue in his absence and told the court he had a “headache”.

Questions have been raised by Delyn MP David Hanson and Chester MP Chris Matheson as to why he had his passport when he was granted bail for such a serious crime.

The Crown Prosecution Service has said that there was “no information to suggest Amari was a flight risk” but when he was first arrested Cheshire Police seized his passport.

This was later returned to him so he could visit a sick relative abroad in October and Amari returned to the country a few days later but his passport was not recovered.

Geoffrey Fryar, senior district crown prosecutor with Mersey-Cheshire Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Bail terms are a matter for the court. There was no information to suggest Amari was a flight risk.

“He was on police bail throughout the investigation and during the court process was on conditional bail to reside at his home address and not to make contact with the victim.

“Policy and procedure has been adhered to in a proportionate way throughout.

“Amari has since been convicted and sentenced to imprisonment in his absence. The court has now issued a warrant for his arrest and there is a red Interpol notice in force.”

Amari was in full-time employment and has ties to Chester and Ellesmere Port.

He also had links to Syria and Jordan but CPS said he was “very much living his life in this country” and he owned a number of properties in the area.

A Cheshire police spokesman said: “A warrant has been issued for his arrest and we will be linking in with agencies such as Interpol to make enquiries as well as making enquiries through our Force Intelligence Bureau to establish his whereabouts.”