Gwenfro car owner ‘devastated’ after third fire attack in six years

A MAN said he was “devastated” after falling victim to a third arson attack in six years.

David Hughes’ Vauxhall Astra was one of two cars to be set ablaze on Caia Park, Wrexham, over the weekend.

Mr Hughes, 48, of Gwenfro, was woken at about 2am yesterday by the fire outside the house where he lives with wife Carole, 47, and 18-year-old daughter Nicole.

He said: “I was in bed. I heard a bang and I thought nothing of it, then I heard another bang and Iooked through the window and saw my car up in flames.”

Mr Hughes said he was “devastated” when he saw his car – which he bought six months ago and had passed its MOT on Thursday – on fire, with flames about 6ft in the air.

He added that it was lucky that the fire had not spread to the hedge around his home.

It was not the first time that Mr Hughes had been a victim of arson, as a Ford Focus was set on fire last year and a Vauxhall Cavalier about five or six years ago.

Mr Hughes said that whoever was responsible needed to be caught “before someone is seriously hurt”.

And he had strong words for whoever committed the arson.

“I just hope the police catch them,” he said. A North Wales Fire and Rescue spokesman said a crew from Wrexham Fire station was called to Gwenfro at 2.12am.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish the blaze.

Mr Hughes praised the firefighters for the “brilliant” service they provide, and gave his view on proposals to cut one of two full-time crews from Wrexham Fire Station.

“One engine can’t be at three places, or two places, at one time, so they need more than one engine,” he said

Firefighters were also called to Minafon in Caia Park at 2.20am on Saturday, October 1 after a car was set alight. A hosereel water jet was used to put out the blaze, which a North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said caused 25 per cent damage to the car.

Minafon resident Glenys Jones, 63, said the car was “well alight. What they get out of it, I don’t know.”

Miss Jones, who was herself a victim of car arson in Minafon eight years ago, said that the owner was “devastated” at the fire and added: “It’s just so unfair. They don’t realise how devastating it is for someone who’s lost their car.”

Anyone with information on the fires can contact North Wales Police on 101.