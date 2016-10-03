Brothers admit being involved in cannabis farms in North Wales

TWO brothers have admitted involvement in cannabis production.

Sam Clark, 28, of Waterfield Road in Ellesmere Port, admitted producing cannabis plants on January 18 at a farm near Llangollen.

His brother Lewis Dean Clark, 31, of Queen’s Avenue in Sandycroft, had previously admitted the same offence after a major growing operation was discovered at Bonc Farm, Nantyr, near Llangollen, in January.

The court heard that Sam Clark had already admitted involvement in further cannabis growing at a farm near Maerdy, Corwen, in May last year. Mold Crown Court was told on Friday that Lewis Clark had entered a basis of plea which was not acceptable to the prosecution.

He claimed that he had been at the premises for a week only, had kept an eye on the crop during that period, but had no further involvement.

Evidence would need to be called on that issue before sentencing could take place, said prosecuting barrister Simon Rogers. The court was told that some 160 plants had been discovered at the Llangollen farm and 567 at Cysolog Farm at Maerdy.

The potential yield was valued at up to £100,000.

It was the prosecution case that both farms had been rented for the purpose of cannabis growing.

Judge Geraint Walters, who remanded both brothers in custody, said that they were commercial if not industrial quantities.

Both will be sentenced in November when it has been established on what basis Lewis Clarke should be dealt with.