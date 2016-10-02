Gary Mills refuses to get carried away after Wrexham AFC end poor run of form

GARY MILLS is not getting carried away after seeing Wrexham end their barren run with a much needed victory.

Wrexham, without a win or goal in the previous three games, registered a 1-0 victory at Boreham Wood thanks to John Rooney’s second half strike.

Mills was under increased pressure after losing 3-0 against Macclesfield in midweek and although delighted to end a run of five away games without a win, the Reds’ boss is keeping his feet on the ground ahead of Tuesday night’s home match with high-flying Lincoln City.

“It is my job to pick the team, motivate and get them in the right frame of mind to go and play,” said Mills. “Nobody likes losing and the way you lose and we had to do something about that after Tuesday, so I hope the fans that have come have enjoyed watching their team play.

“All over we were good but like I have said to the players, Tuesday has gone, what is the point in talking about Tuesday and wallowing, it just makes negatives and it makes it worse.”

Mills, celebrating three points thanks to Rooney’s 57th minute goal, added: “The most beautiful thing in football is you get the chance to go and put it right, and we have done that now, but today has gone now and we have to get ready for Tuesday.

“We can go into a game on Tuesday confident and hopefully on a home ground where we have had good results, we can pick up another one.

“It is a great victory, but we are not going to be getting carried away.”

Wrexham are now 11th in the National League table, six points away from the play-offs.

Mills admitted it was a difficult week, with the defeat at Macclesfield coming on the back of a dour derby draw with arch rivals Chester, but he remains focussed on the job in hand.

“I am a human being, but I am in the game of football management,” said Mills. “I am who I am and if anybody knows me, I think I am a decent bloke, and a nice bloke, and I am here to do a job, and I enjoy doing my job at Wrexham.

“It is a tough job and I know that, but when you have got resources to get a team out to go and get promoted out of this league, you need resources to do it.

“Wrexham brought me to his club because I have done it on a lack of resources, I have done it at York and I have done it at Gateshead, and that is a major reason why they brought me to this football club. I will continue to do that.”

Mills knows there is a lot of work to do, but admits it was nice to get the plaudits at Boreham Wood for a solid performance.

“I love my job and I said last week, I want to do my job here at Wrexham,” added Mills.

“If Wrexham Football Club don’t want me to do my job here then I will go and do it somewhere else because no-one is going to stop me from doing the job I love, because I love the game, I love what I do, I love motivating my players, I love winning football matches.

“It is not going to stop me from doing my job, but I am a human being and it is nice to be talked about nicely rather than not nicely.”