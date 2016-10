A WREXHAM housing estate has been hit by a second arson attack in 24 hours.

Firefighters from Wrexham Fire Station attended a blaze at Gwenfro in Caia Park at 2.12am (Sunday, October 2).

The crew, wearing breathing apparatus, used a hosereel jet to put out the fire .

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue said the car sustained 40 per cent fire damage.