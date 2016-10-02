 ad

Boreham Wood 0 Wrexham AFC 1

Published date: 02 October 2016 |
Published by: Richard Williams
Wrexham ended a run of three games without a win by beating Boreham Wood 1-0 at Meadow Park.

It was a superb performance and a thoroughly deserved second away win of the season.

Sean Newton and Paul Rutheford both tested goalkeeper Grant Smith in the first half, with the Reds on top.

The goal Wrexham threatened came in the 5th miniute, Newton nodded down Mark Carrington's cross and John Rooney slotted past Smith.

WREXHAM (4-3-3): Jalal; Carrington, Edwards, Tilt, Newton; Rob Evans, Bencherif, Jordan Evans; Rutherford, Harvey, Rooney. Subs not used: Barry, Powell, Harrad, McDonagh, Marx.

