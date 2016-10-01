Chester FC 5 Dover Athletic 0

CHESTER cruised to a tremendous home victory against the Whites.
Goals from Johnny Hunt, James Alabi, Elliott Durrell, Craig Mahon and substitute James Akintunde secured Chester an emphatic win to extend their unbeaten run to five games without conceding a goal.
The Blues, who made one change from the goalless derby the previous week - with Sam Hughes replacing injured Blaine Hudson - produced a spirited opening half display.
Dover started well, but Hughes did well to clear after a strong right wing run and cross from Ricky Miller in the fifth minute.
But Chester hit back seconds later when visiting keeper Steven Arnold held a Ryan Astles header from an Elliott Durrell free kick.
Kane Richards saw his first time shot from a Ryan Lloyd assist saved by Arnold in the seventh minute.
Dover countered in the 12th minute, but Ross Lafayette's goalbound attempt was saved by home keeper Liam Roberts.
Miller looked a big threat for the Whites in the 14th minute, but his shot from 25 yards flew wide of the mark.
Chester came close to a breakthrough in the 19th minute when Durrell's free kick found James Alabi but his flicked header flew wide of the right post.
The Blues created problems for Dover in the following five minutes, but the final pass proved elusive.
Richards then raced his way to the left byline after beating Tyrone Sterling and saw his low pass fail to find Alabi at the near post.
Lafayette met a 34th minute cross from Sam Magri as Dover tried to find a response.
But Durrell saw two goalbound efforts in quick succession blocked by Jamie Grimes as Chester continued to push for a breakthrough.
Miller held his head in his hands two minutes before the break when he steered a 20 yard shot wide of the target following a slick passing move by the visitors.
And Roberts came to Chester rescue in the second minute of stoppage time when he pulled off a fine save to deny Aswad Thomas's low strike from the left edge of the 18 yard box.
Chester netted twice in as many minutes after the interval after Luke George had substituted Ryan Astles at the break.
Johnny Hunt broke the deadlock in the 51st minute when he latched onto a pass from Richards and rifled home.
And Alabi doubled Chester's account in the 52nd minute after controlling a Tom Shaw pass and powerful his way towards the penalty box before smashing home a 15 yard shot.
Dover attempted to respond when Moses Emmanuel got a touch to a ball into the penalty box, but Theo Vassell managed to clear the ball off the line.
But Chester made it 3-0 in the 79th minute when Durrell fired home a penalty after he had been fouled Grimes.
The Blues finished strongly and Craig Mahon carved a good chance for Alabi who just failed to meet the low pass from the left edge of the penalty area.
Mahon then made it 4-0 in the 84th minute with a superbly struck 25 yard shot after an assit from substitute James Akintunde.
Roberts then kept Dover at bay with a superb save to deny substitute Mitchell Pinnock in the 88th minute.
Akintunde made it 5-0 to Chester in the third minute of stoppage time when he powered home a close range header from Durrell's cross on the left edge of the penalty area.
CHESTER (4-4-2): Roberts; Vassell, Astles (George 46), Hughes, Hunt; Lloyd, Shaw (Joyce 74), Mahon, Durrell; Richards (Akintunde 75), Alabi. Subs (not used): Horwood, Chapell
DOVER ATHLETIC (4-4-2): Arnold; Magri, Thomas, Stevenson, Grimes; Sterling, Moore (Pinnock 85), Parkinson (Obileye 70), Lafayette; Emmanuel (Jackson 66), Miller. Subs (not used): Kinnear, Fazakerley.
REFEREE: Joe Johnson (Liverpool).
ATTENDANCE: 1,686.
