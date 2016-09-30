 ad

Police searching for Wrexham relatives of man who died in South Wales

Published date: 30 September 2016 |
Published by: Staff reporter
Read more articles by Staff reporter Email reporter

 

POLICE searching for the family of a South Wales man who died believe he may have relatives in Wrexham.

The body of Gwilym John Jones, 66, was found at his home in Tawe Avenue in Swansea on Saturday, September 24. 

Although he has some family locally, police would like to appeal to further family members believed to live in the Wrexham area to ensure they are informed of the funeral arrangements.

Anyone related to the deceased, or with information about his family circle, should contact South Wales Police on 101 quoting reference: 1600368736.

  • See full story in the Leader

Past pictures from Bodhyfryd

  • l108dc6d
  • l10ac7f7
  • l107834f
Local Bygones

View thousands more photos like this on www.localbygones.co.uk

Browse our archive
 

Featured Businesses

View all adverts