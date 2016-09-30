Police searching for Wrexham relatives of man who died in South Wales

POLICE searching for the family of a South Wales man who died believe he may have relatives in Wrexham.

The body of Gwilym John Jones, 66, was found at his home in Tawe Avenue in Swansea on Saturday, September 24.

Although he has some family locally, police would like to appeal to further family members believed to live in the Wrexham area to ensure they are informed of the funeral arrangements.

Anyone related to the deceased, or with information about his family circle, should contact South Wales Police on 101 quoting reference: 1600368736.